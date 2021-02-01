Mel B set to host season 2 of 'The Fashion Hero' at Sun City

Mel B is coming to South African to host and film the second season of the diversity inclusive reality TV show “The Fashion Hero”. The 10-episode show will see 32 contestants from around the world being mentored to work as future brand ambassadors. They will take part in a series of challenges designed to test contestants’ self-belief, clarity and strength of character while remaining true to themselves. At the end, four contestants will be chosen as brand ambassadors to take part in an international brands campaign, while only one will walk away with the coveted title of “The Fashion Hero”. In the trailer Mel B said that very soon she will be in “the beautiful South Africa Sun City resort”.

“I’m so excited to meet all they contestants flying in from all over the world. My favourite part about ’The Fashion Hero’ is the amazing mission.

“Their goal is to celebrate the beautiful diversity the world has to offer and embrace what true inclusivity looks like.

“I personally know what it feels like to be discriminated against which is why I am so extremely proud to say that I’m part of their global movement,” said Mel B.

On Instagram she posted: “Whoop, whoop I’m gonna be the host of the fashion hero season 2 😆I’m soooo excited #TheFashionHero #MelB #ExcitingNews #BigNews #SpiceGirls⁠ @thefashionherotv”.

Gail Hoffman Parrish, of G2 Connection, said The Fashion Hero is a ground-breaking series with no age limit, incorporating contestants from all over the world – all ethnicities, genders, shapes and sizes.

“’The Fashion Hero’ will suit brands in the tourism, alcohol, fashion, mobile, beauty, telco, sports apparel, health, skin care, fragrance, beverages and finance categories.

Brands will get to work with all contestants from the beginning and secretly select their favourite before mentoring them as a future brand ambassador,” Parrish said.

“Brands will also get to work with the contestants during the challenges, both on- and off-camera,” she said.

In addition, participating brands will also be on The Fashion Hero judging panel.

“We have a team of 40 international influencers who reach millions of people and promote ’The Fashion Hero’ TV series and website on their platforms.

“If each influencer has even half their followers share our content, the reach is nearing 100 million people from all around the world,” Parrish said.

The first season of “The Fashion Hero” aired in over 160 territories.

“We’re expecting even bigger numbers for the second season. That’s a lot of opportunity waiting to happen!” she said.

While season 2 is under way, contestants can register now to join the filming of Season 3 at The Fashion Hero.