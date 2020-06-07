'Michael McIntyre's Big Show' returns for a hilarious season 5

Sunday nights from June 7, are going to get crazy on BBC Brit as comedian and TV host, Michael McIntyre, brings an entertainment extravaganza to your screens. "Michael McIntyre's: Big Show" season 5 is packed with superstar celebrity guests such as Robbie Williams, Camila Cabello and Andrea Bocelli. There is also amazing musical performances and a few extra surprises along the way. Filmed at the London Palladium, the show will see the return of favourite segments such as the hilarious "Send To All" which will see nervous celebrities handing over their mobile phones to Michael. More unsuspecting celebrities will be woken up in the middle of the night to play the Midnight Gameshow and there are more amazing surprises for the Unexpected Star as they will get the opportunity to perform live in front of 2,000 people on stage at the Palladium. We caught up with Michael McIntyre to learn more about season 5.

Tell us about the new season?

Michael: Old favourites like "Unexpected Star Of The Show" and "Send To All" are back with some huge surprises and tremendously embarrassing texts for celebrities. "The Midnight Gameshow" also returns and I wake up some very familiar faces including the whole of Westlife - not all at once.

We also have a new feature this series called "Big Show’s Big News". This is where members of the public entrust me to deliver big news they are waiting for in their lives. Another new feature is a very silly game called "See It Win It" where members of the audience who wear glasses have to identify prizes on the stage without their glasses on.

Audience favourite segment "Send To All" also returns this year, can you tell us who’s playing?

Michael: Among the brave celebrities handing me their phones this year are Bear Grylls, Sharon Osbourne, Emma Bunton, Harry Redknapp and Ian Wright. As with all our celebrities who have played "Send To All" in the past they are all great characters and are up for a laugh. The texts that have been sent are great fun and the replies back are simply brilliant!

Have you ever been surprised at what you’ve found whilst going through celebrities phones?

Michael: There was a big surprise when I went through the ASOS clothing app on Emma Bunton’s phone. I clicked on previous orders and found some very naughty underwear as well as a pair of pyjamas. Emma’s partner Jade said he recognised the pyjamas but not the underwear!

Who was the most nervous at handing their phone over?

Michael: Ian Wright kept saying he wasn’t nervous, but the levels of sweat on his head suggested otherwise.

Every season the unexpected star continues to amaze, what can viewers expect this year?

Michael: There have been so many incredible surprises and breath-taking performances and we’ve built some amazing things to trick our Unexpected Stars in to thinking they are somewhere else before they discover they are on the stage.

In the past we’ve turned the theatre in to a hotel, a ghost train roller coaster ride, a nightclub, we’ve even had an aeroplane fuselage on stage! This season we’ve got an Escape Room, a health and beauty spa and even a Go-Karting Track. All the Unexpected Stars have been incredibly shocked but have brought the house down with their amazing performances at the end of each show. I can't wait for people to see them!

Do you get nervous before the reveal?

Michael: It’s always very nerve wracking before we surprise the Unexpected Stars. Especially as we get more ambitious with the set-ups and sillier with the comedy beforehand, but I think it’s good to be nervous, it makes for good TV.

Are you doing another karaoke this series?

Michael: This series we’ve got Abba-oake with the legendary Bjorn Ulvaeus and Robbie-oake with the one and only Robbie Williams. And as ever, they are hilarious.

* Catch "Michael McIntyre's: Big Show" season 5 at 8pm on BBC Brit from June 7.