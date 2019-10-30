This month, ITV Choice (DStv 123) have put together a TV line-up fit for a royal.
The channel will feature a mini Royal season which kicks of with "The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall", followed by a two-part series, "Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy"; a one-off documentary "50 Years a Prince" and finishing off the season with a three, 60-minute series titled "Inside Balmoral".
"The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall" airs on Thursday, November 7 at 8pm and shows unprecedented access to the duchess as the cameras follow her throughout her 70th birthday year.
They are with her as she carries out her royal duties both at home and abroad, enjoys birthday celebrations with her friends and family and relishes precious down time with her beloved dogs.
In the show, Camilla also offers candid insights into her life as a royal and how her grandchildren and family are her great passion.