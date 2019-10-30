Mini Royal season for ITV Choice









The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall" airs on Thursday, November 7 at 8pm. This month, ITV Choice (DStv 123) have put together a TV line-up fit for a royal. The channel will feature a mini Royal season which kicks of with "The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall", followed by a two-part series, "Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy"; a one-off documentary "50 Years a Prince" and finishing off the season with a three, 60-minute series titled "Inside Balmoral". "The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall" airs on Thursday, November 7 at 8pm and shows unprecedented access to the duchess as the cameras follow her throughout her 70th birthday year. They are with her as she carries out her royal duties both at home and abroad, enjoys birthday celebrations with her friends and family and relishes precious down time with her beloved dogs. In the show, Camilla also offers candid insights into her life as a royal and how her grandchildren and family are her great passion.

A new two-part documentary about the Duchy of Cornwall will broadcast on the channel on Thursday, November 14 and 21 at 8pm.

"Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall" celebrates The Prince of Wales’ 50th working year as the Duke of Cornwall, overseeing the historic Duchy of Cornwall estate.

The programme follows staff and tenants and includes exclusive interviews with The Prince of Wales as well as featuring The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke of Cambridge.

It also features the prince voicing his concerns over climate change, saying that he hopes its effects won’t “completely destroy” efforts to preserve the countryside.

In the documentary, the Prince also revealed he was nearly reduced to tears when Prince William praised his hard work on the Duchy and says he was “deeply touched and moved” when he heard his eldest son say he had been thinking about how to maintain the estate when he was no longer around.

"50 Years a Prince" is an insightful documentary that commemorates Prince Charles’ enduring tenure as Prince of Wales.

Featuring unseen archive, new revelations and an interview with his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, this deeply personal film tells a unique story of the longest-serving Prince of Wales in British history and how he won over a nation with his deep passion for its landscape, people and culture. It will broadcast on Thursday, November 28 at 8pm.



"Inside Balmoral", starts on Thursday, December 5 at 8pm and runs for three weeks, looks at the royal retreat of Balmoral, hidden away in the heart of the Scottish Highlands, and the one place on earth where Queen Elizabeth can truly escape.

The Queen treats Buckingham Palace as her office, Windsor Castle as her home and Balmoral as her bolt hole away from it all. But the vast estate has witnessed some of the most dramatic moments in royal history.