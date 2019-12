Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi to appear on Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Show'









Zozibini Tunzi is crowned Miss Universe. Picture: Reuters It's been a week since Zozibini Tunzi bagged the Miss Universe title, but sis is doing the things, and we couldn't be prouder of her. Earlier on Tuesday, she tweeted that she'll be appearing on 'The Daily Show' with our very own Trevor Noah. "Screaming!! I’m so excited for this. Thank you @Trevornoah @TheDailyShow looking forward to it," she posted.





Fans were ecstatic and sent their congratulations.

Happy for you dear, may God bless you more ❤ — Tazman Matasatasa (@tasingo) December 16, 2019





GREAT,a natural smart beauty from Tsolo, Miss Universe to be interviewed by the great comedian from Mzanzi,Son of Patricia on 1 of the the biggest platforms.Looking forward to the clip.I learn every day from you guys. Proud of Trevor Noah & Zozibini Tunzi. — Tshidax6 (@Tshidax61) December 17, 2019





Our Queen, please use and utilize the voice that you have right now to bring and to serve the things that black people deserve. Its your time!!! Love from the Philippines! 💛 — Paul Cultivo (@cultivopaul) December 16, 2019

The move to New York seems to be agreeing with her. Recently, she uploaded a video to her TikTok account of her strutting her stuff in the Big Apple to the soundtrack of Alicia Keys' 'Girl on Fire.'

On fire indeed! Not only will Tunzi be making a guest appearance on the US talk show, but she can also add singer to her resume. She posted a clip of her singing to her Instagram stories. And the girl can hold a note!