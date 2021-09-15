Nasty C makes history with third BET Hip Hop Awards nomination

South African rapper Nasty C has made history by receiving a nomination at the upcoming BET Hip Hop Awards for the third time. BET announced the nominees for the 16th annual BET Hip Hop Awards, honouring the past year in Hip Hop music across 17 categories, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders.

Best International Flow is a category that will recognise artists from around the world, with nominees from South Africa, Nigeria, UK, France and Brazil. This year’s nominees for the Best International Flow category are Nasty C, alongside Nigerian hip hop artist Ladipoe. This is Nasty C’s third nomination, having been previously recognised in the same category in 2019 and 2020.

The two African artists are set to compete with rappers Laylow and Gazo, both from France, British rappers Little Simz and Dave, and Brazil’s popular musician and rapper, Xama. Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager of Viacom CBS Networks Africa and peer lead BET International said: “Congratulations to all the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees. “We are proud to recognise artists from around the world in the Best International Flow category.

“The inclusion of international talent is a testament to the powerful impact of music and culture, globally. “The representation of African nominees in the category reaffirms BET’s commitment to recognising the influence of artists on the continent. International events such as the BET Hip Hop Awards highlight the growing need to connect African culture globally.” Cardi B, Lil Durk, and Megan Thee Stallion lead this year’s nominations with an impressive nine nods each.