Netflix dominates Golden Globes nominations









Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Ray Romano in a scene from "The Irishman" On Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, Pacino was nominated for a Golden Globe for best-supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in the film. Picture: AP/Netflix Netflix divorce drama "Marriage Story" on Monday led a Golden Globes nominations list dominated by movie stories about white men and marked by snubs for actor Robert De Niro and television shows "Game of Thrones" and social justice drama "When They See Us." "Marriage Story" scored six nods, including best drama and for actors Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern. It was followed by Martin Scorsese's epic mob movie "The Irishman," and Quentin Tarantino's love letter to Hollywood "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood," with five apiece. Johansson said in a statement that making "Marriage Story" was "one of the highlights of my career." De Niro, the star of "The Irishman," was left out of the best actor race, although his co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci won nods for their supporting roles and Scorsese will compete for best director. “It means so much to all of us — to me, Bob, Joe, Al, and the whole team — to be recognized with these nominations," Scorsese said in a statement.

The best movie drama category was rounded out with director Sam Mendes' immersive First World War drama "1917" from Universal Pictures, terrifying comic book villain "Joker" from Warner Bros and papal story "The Two Popes."

The films nominated for best comedy or musical were Eddie Murphy's comeback "Dolemite is My Name," Nazi-era satire "Jojo Rabbit," murder mystery "Knives Out," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and Elton John biopic "Rocketman."

Apple Inc's streaming service landed its first major award nominations for "The Morning Show," about a television news program roiled by sexual misconduct allegations against a popular anchor, along with its stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Yet in the movie race, stories about and by women including "Harriet," "Little Women," "Bombshell" and "Hustlers" were omitted from the major categories although some of their stars, including Saoirse Ronan, Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron and Cynthia Erivo, won acting nods.

Lopez said she was proud of "Hustlers," calling it "a labor of love, sweat and perseverance that was written, directed, produced, edited and starred a group of badass women."

The best director field was an all-male affair dominated by veterans Tarantino, Scorsese, Mendes, Todd Phillips for "Joker" and South Korea's Bong Joon Ho for social satire "Parasite."

Ronan praised the guidance of "Little Women" director Greta Gerwig, who was shut out on Monday. "My performance in this film belongs to Greta as much as it does myself and I share this recognition completely with her,” the actress said in a statement.

Animated movie "Frozen 2" was the only film nominated to have a female director: co-director and screenwriter Jennifer Lee.

"I look forward to more times when I’m not" the only one, Lee told Reuters. "What I do love is there are incredible films by incredible women this year."

Netflix dominated the nominations across both television and movies, scoring a leading 17 nods in movie fields and 17 in television for shows that included royal drama "The Crown," thriller "Dead to Me," time loop series "Russian Doll" and cold crime series "Unbelievable."

HBO's medieval fantasy "Game of Thrones" failed to make it into the coveted TV drama series race, and upcoming movie musical "Cats" scored just one nod, for Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber's original song "Beautiful Ghosts."

“It’s so cool that one of the most fun, fulfilling creative experiences I’ve ever had is being honored in this way," Swift wrote on Twitter.

Among the biggest snubs was "When They See Us," Ava DuVernay's searing television dramatization of the wrongful imprisonment of five black teens for a 1989 rape in New York's Central Park, which won two Emmy awards earlier this year.

The Golden Globes, chosen by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be handed out in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5 in a show hosted by Ricky Gervais.

The ceremony should see a red carpet packed with major Hollywood stars whose work was also nominated on Monday, including Beyonce (for her original song for "The Lion King"), Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Craig, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Renee Zellweger, Cate Blanchett, Elton John and "Catch 22" producer George Clooney.