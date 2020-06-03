Netflix, HBO and other networks stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

This week, as the world rallied together in nationwide protests, rioting and civil unrest, to fight for justice of the brutal murder of George Floyd, an African American man from Minneapolis, who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes - so too have TV and streaming platforms come onboard in support of the Black Lives Matter issue. Netflix, YouTube, ViacomCBS, Prime Video, E! and Hulu among others took to their corporate social media accounts to stand in solidarity, using their platforms to make the message of #BlackLivesMatter loud and clear. On Twitter, a bold statement by Netflix read: "To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up".

To be silent is to be complicit.

Black lives matter.



We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up. — Netflix (@netflix) May 30, 2020

In a picture message with the caption, "To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter", E! said:

"E! stands in solidarity with the Black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America. We owe it to our Black staff, talent, production partners & viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter".

ViacomCBS said they condemn all acts of "racism, discrimination and senseless acts of violence".

Alphabet-owned YouTube on Friday posted: “We stand in solidarity against racism and violence. When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We’re pledging $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice.”

We stand in solidarity against racism and violence. When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We’re pledging $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice. — YouTube (@YouTube) May 30, 2020

Other platforms followed suit:

“Neither love nor terror makes one blind: indifference makes one blind.” — James Baldwin



We stand with our Black colleagues, employees, fans, actors, storytellers — and all affected by senseless violence. #BlackLivesMatter — #BlackLivesMatter (@HBO) May 31, 2020

We support Black lives. Today, and every day. You are seen. You are heard. And we are with you. — Hulu (@hulu) May 31, 2020

Meanwhile,"Insecure" actor, Kendrick Sampson, was at the forefront of the action and was shot seven times by police with rubber bullets.