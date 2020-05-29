New doc questions tragic Brittany Murphy's cause of death

A new documentary has questioned Brittany Murphy's cause of death and obtained a final interview with her father, Angelo Bertolotti, before his death last year.

The "Clueless" actress was just 32 when she died in 2009 and the Los Angeles County coroner ruled her death was an "accident caused by a combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency and multiple drug intoxication" but the new show delves deeper into this.

Investigation Discovery network's "Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery" aired in the US this week and dug into Brittany's life and death, including her marriage to Simon Monjack - who died from acute pneumonia and severe anemia just months after Brittany's demise - and the downturn in her career.

The show's narrator said: "Many connect Brittany's diminished career to a change in her life."

A press release for the documentary stated: "Brittany Murphy is a rising star who had it all, beauty, fame, and success ... but she also had secrets. When she is found dead in her Los Angeles home at just 32 years old, Hollywood and legions of fans are left in disbelief. While her autopsy reveals that she died of natural causes, many believe foul play is involved.