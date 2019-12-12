Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announce Amazon series inspired by wedding









Actress Priyanka Chopra (L) and musician Nick Jonas (R) pose for photographs at their wedding reception at hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Picture: Bang Showbiz Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra are working on a series with Amazon inspired by their pre-wedding Sangeet dance.

To mark the couple's first year as a married couple, the "Baywatch" actress has announced the upcoming currently "untitled project", which is based on the Sangeet - a traditional Indian dance which celebrates the union of two people the night before their tie the knot.

The 37-year-old star - who married the Jonas Brothers star in a three-day wedding extravaganza in Jodhpur, India, last December - took to Instagram to tease the series, which is looking for couples who are "engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year" to take part.





In a lengthy post, she explained: "At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives.





"@nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we're still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. "It's our #SangeetProject Happy one year anniversary baby. It's our first together





"We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. SO...if you're engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular. "#representationmatters #crosspollination #culturesblending





Visit the link in bio, and we'll have you dancing before you walk down the aisle! @amazonprimevideo @alfredstreetindustries (sic)"









The "Quantico" star and "Sucker" hitmaker marked their anniversary on December 1 on social media earlier this month.





Priyanka thanked her husband for "finding her".





Alongside a series of adorable snaps taken from their special day, she gushed: "My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas





"And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed. (sic)"



