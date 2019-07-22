Nicole Kidman wants to do another season of "Big Little Lies". Picture: AP

Nicole Kidman wants another season of "Big Little Lies" but would not do it without her co-stars. The HBO show has not been renewed for a third series but star Nicole Kidman, 52, has revealed she would be on board if it gets picked up.

Speaking to News Corp Australia, she said: "I think we would love to do a season three because there are certainly ideas. But we would not do it without all of the same people involved ... even the kids.

"I'm so glad the show has found its way because there really is nothing on TV with six female leads. I don't know where that show is, so to have the support now has been incredible. It's never going to be perfect, but by gosh, it's so great there's six lead roles for women in one show."

Meryl Streep joined the show for season two and Nicole opened up about working with the movie legend.

She said: "(Filming with her) was intimidating, which is good, it should be. I mean, Meryl is the Great One and she's just so professional.

"You gotta see this finale. There's so much more to come."

However, HBO president Casey Bloys recently said "Big Little Lies" is unlikely to get a third season because trying to accommodate the schedules of leads Reese Witherspoon, Nicole, Meryl, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley would be almost impossible.

He said: "I love this group of people - I would do anything with them.

"But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them - Nicole is doing her next show ("The Undoing") with us. I just think it's not realistic.

"Look, if they all came to me and said, 'We worked out all of our schedules!' - then sure. But I just don't think it's realistic."