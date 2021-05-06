Nomzamo Mbatha featured on Global Citizen Vax Live lineup

South Africa’s golden girl, Nomzamo Mbatha is amongst the list of prominent celebrities at this year’s Global Citizen Vax Live concert.

This year, the hour-long concert was recorded in front of vaccinated front line healthcare and essential workers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and it celebrated the heroic healthcare worker worldwide, while inspiring action for equitable Covid-19 vaccine distribution to everyone everywhere.

The concert will be broadcast in South Africa on SABC3 (S3) on Sunday, May 9 at 9.30pm.

On Instagram, Nomzamo gave fans a sneak peak of her on stage.

She captioned the video: “The @glblctzn #VaxLive was an incredible success that superseded all expectations. Thank you to the G7 governments, private sector companies and pharmaceutical organisations that have pledged.

“To the incredible chairs, hosts, performers and organisers, it’s an honour to have shared that stage for GLOBAL GOOD! ✨🌍 Vaccine equity, no one is to be left behind 💥”.

The concert was hosted by multi-platinum recording artist, actress and producer, Selena Gomez, and musical headliners included, Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R.

“Coming 2 America” actress Nomzamo, Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn also added their voice to the tribute concert.

Chebet Chikumbu, Africa Director at Global Citizen, said: “As the first live event since the pandemic, we’re delighted that South Africa’s very own Nomzamo Mbatha features as part of the international line-up, that aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the Covid-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere,” said Chikumbu.

Viewers can also look forward to special appearances by Global Citizen campaign chairs Prince Harry and Meghan, special messages from His Holiness Pope Francis, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden.

The Global Citizen Vax Live concert will air on SABC3 (S3) on Sunday, May 9 at 9.30pm.