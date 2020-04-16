'One World: Together At Home' to air on Vuzu, Nat Geo and FoxLife

Vuzu, National Geographic and FoxLife and a host of other channels have made it possible for viewers to tune in to the “One World: Together At Home” Global Special.

The historic, first-of-its kind global broadcast will see performances and appearances by some of the world's leading artists performing at home.

Launched by international advocacy organization Global Citizen, and the World Health Organization, "One World: Together At Home" will show unity among all people who are affected by Covid-19 and will also celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines.

The concert will also feature real experiences from doctors, nurses and families around the world.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the "One World: Together At Home" broadcast special will include performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher.