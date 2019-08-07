Oprah Winfrey smiles during a tribute to Nelson Mandela and promoting gender equality event at the University of Johannesburg in Soweto, South Africa. Picture: AP

Oprah Winfrey is a big fan of Michael B. Jordan and says working with him on new TV project "David Makes Man" was "powerful". The 65-year-old media mogul has joined forces with the 32-year-old actor for new TV drama 'David Makes Man' on Oprah's OWN network and she gushed that working with Michael on the project was "powerful".

Speaking about the drama, which tells the story of a "14-year-old prodigy from the projects who must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out", Oprah told Entertainment Tonight: "I think it is inspirational for me to be surrounded by and also to be able to collaborate with, lift up, rise along with, help raise, other people who are of like minds.

"He really does care about these kinds of stories and so you know when you combine the two, it's even more powerful."

Michael is co-producing the project with Oprah through his Outlier Society Productions and he praised Oprah for her "guidance".

Michael said: "It's pretty epic to have her guidance and her eyes and her essence. Her presence around us, guiding us through this process, has been something I'll never forget."

"David Makes Man", is the first TV project from Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney, who wrote 'In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue', the play on which Oscar-winning movie 'Moonlight' is based.

Meanwhile, last year Michael pledged to have "inclusion riders" on his future projects.

The "Black Panther" actor vowed to do what he can to promote equality and diversity by having the contractual amendment inserted into all projects developed by his production company Outlier Society.

He revealed on Instagram: "In support of the women & men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society. I've been privileged to work with powerful woman & persons of color throughout my career & it's Outlier's mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward. If you want to learn more about how to support the cause - link in bio. #OutlierSociety (sic)"

An inclusion rider stipulates that: "You can ask for and/or demand at least 50 percent diversity in, not only casting, but also the crew."