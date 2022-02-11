'Ordinary Joe' is a cross between cheesy and charming

How many times have you had that “what if” thought cross your mind during those retrospective moments? When it comes to relationships and life choices, those niggling bouts of regret are bound to surface every now and again. And that’s exactly what drew me to “Ordinary Joe” – which harks back to “Sliding Doors” – the premise is so relatable.

The series opens with Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk) at his graduation from Syracuse University. Panic-stricken due to his late arrival, he accidentally bumps into Amy Kindelán (Natalie Martinez). They have a moment but Joe, while drawn to her, doesn’t act on it. His best friend Eric Payne (Charlie Barnett) rags him about his perplexing state of indecision with Amy, as well as with Jenny Banks (Elizabeth Lail), his other BFF but with benefits.

On this momentous day, Joe has to make a decision between joining his family for dinner, meeting Jenny at the beach or asking Amy out. Elizabeth Lail as Jenny Banks with James Wolk as Joe Kimbreau. Picture: Supplied Whatever he chooses to do will alter his life course where he is either married to Amy, who has grand political ambitions, and him being a famous musician. With Jenny, he’s a nurse. They have a special needs son but their marriage is hanging on by a thread as they’ve grown apart.

In the third scenario, he follows in the footsteps of his cop family. Although his father died in the line of duty, his uncle becomes a surrogate dad. The story is woven in such a way that these three scenarios are deftly explored without becoming a confusing mess.