Original creators return for ‘Friday Night Lights’ reboot

Universal TV is reportedly developing a reboot of the beloved sports drama “Friday Night Lights”, with some of the original creators helming the project. “Deadline” has reported that the network, which produced the series together with Imagine Television and Film 44, is set to bring the show, which starred the likes of Michael B. Jordan and Minka Kelly, to a new generation.

The publication explained that the new iteration will be helmed by director Pete Berg, writer Jason Katims and producer Brian Grazer, who also worked on the original show. And while the project is still in the early stages with not many details confirmed, the reboot will centre on the world of high school football. This was also the premise of the original show, which aired for five seasons from October 2006 until February 2011.

Apart from Kelly, who starred in productions such as “Just Go With It” and “Titans”, and Jordan, who has become a Hollywood phenomenon for his roles in “Black Panther” and “Creed”, “Friday Night Lights” also starred Adrianne Palicki, Jurnee Smollett, Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Taylor Kitsch and Jesse Plemons, among others. It is inspired by the eponymous 1990 novel by H. G. Bissinger, which was adapted as the 2004 film of the same name by Berg. The show is set in the fictional town of Dillon in rural West Texas and it follows a high school football team, coached by Eric Taylor (Chandler), while Connie Britton plays his wife, Tami.