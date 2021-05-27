Oti Mabuse excited about new TV gig that earned her a magazine cover

South African international dancer, Oti Mabuse shared her excitement on landing a new TV gig recently.

She has been cast as one of four detectives on ITV’s “The Masked Dancer UK” – a spin off series from “The Masked Singer UK”.

Mabuse described the opportunity as “the best call of her life” and will be sitting alongside comedians Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan and TV presenter Davina McCall as they try to guess who each dancer in crazy costumes are, with Joel Dommett as the show’s host.

The two time “Strictly Come Dancing” winner also shared space on the cover of TV Times Magazine with McCall and took to Instagram to let her fans know how incredibly happy she is about it.

She wrote: “I know I’m meant to be acting all cool and “blasé” about this but!!!!! ON A COVER OF @tvtimesmagazine WITH @davinamccall ——> SHUT THE FRONT DOOR! holy moly 😁 these things don’t happen everyday/all the time. Soooo grateful (all cool girl points have flown out the window at this point) 🤣. But I’m okay with that ❤️ I am standing in front of a frog 🐸 and squirrel 🐿 🤷🏽‍♀️“.

Mabuse’s fans offered kind words to the star saying that she is a ray of hope and courage.

Healthy_stras said: “You are amazing for facing this with so much courage and hope”.

While another fan, Miequeue said: “Yesssssssssssssssssss!!! So well deserved Oti! You win on Strictly twice and greatest dancer both times so this is well deserved, Congratulations. Can’t wait.”

Aside from “The Masked Dancer” Mabuse will be soon starring in the BBC Brit show “Oti’s South African Odyssey”, where she travels back home to South Africa after spending eight years in the UK.

Travelling across the country starting at the nostalgic and familiar landscape of her childhood in Mabopane, she will follow roads she has travelled with her family, meet old and new friends and complete a road trip full of surprises.

As a country she feels is often misunderstood, Mabuse will uncover a series of beauty, diversity, and hope.