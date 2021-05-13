Paris Hilton set to let fans in on her wedding with new reality show

Paris Hilton is set to let fans in on her wedding plans in a new reality series titled “Paris In Love”, which will follow her journey to tying the knot with Carter Reum.

The 40-year-old businesswoman and socialite is currently engaged to Carter Reum, and will invite all her fans to her wedding as she lets the cameras in on the big day for a new reality show titled “Paris In Love”.

Paris’ show will air on streaming service Peacock, and will show fans her wedding planning process as well as the big day itself.

A press release for the show reads: “In ‘Paris in Love’, international influencer and one of the world’s most eligible bachelorettes is finally ready to walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams, venture capitalist Carter Reum.

“In the 13-episode docu-series, we will follow Paris Hilton as she prepares for the big day, including the big day itself.

“From bridal dress shopping and choosing the venue to designing her dream destination wedding and participating in what certainly will be a fun and crazy bachelorette party, viewers will be along for an entertaining and emotional ride and will witness a personal side of Paris that only her closest friends and family get to see.”

The “Simple Life” alum also confirmed the news on Twitter with a tweet which read: “I'm inviting everyone to my wedding! Go check out @PeacockTV for your official invite. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Paris recently said she has “never” had a love like Carter gives her.

She gushed: "I get really lonely. Living such a transient life, always on the road, means it’s hard to settle down.

“It’s made even harder when people make assumptions about the type of person you are and don’t give you a chance ... It’s no secret that I’ve had a colourful dating history.

“But Carter respects me and loves me for me, without wanting anything. I’ve never had that before."