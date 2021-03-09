Piers Morgan quits 'Good Morning Britain' after 41 000 complaints about his views on Harry-Meghan interview

Well, the unexpected happened. Piers Morgan has quit “Good Morning Britain” after facing criticism for his comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. The broadcaster has left the show he has hosted since 2015, ITV announced. They said he asked to leave the show with immediate effect. The UK broadcaster confirmed in a statement on Tuesday evening that: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

This past week has probably been one of the broadcaster’s most stressful of his life.

Not only was he taken to task for his comments about Meghan Markle, but also about his obsession with her and his dismissal of her valid complaints of racism.

And this is something he hates - someone disagreeing with him and publicly taking him on. And that it was three people of colour who dared to do that, has left him constipated with fury.

In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Duchess Meghan relayed how there were concerns about her son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s skin-tone.

She also revealed that she was suicidal during her pregnancy and that she did not get the help she needed from the institution.

Morgan did not mince his words, choosing to lash into the Duchess and Prince Harry for ’attacking the monarchy’, for saying Queen Elizabeth II is racist and that Meghan was lying about her revealing that she was suicidal.

“I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report," he said in response to the interview on ’Good Morning Britain’.

The broadcaster has faced backlash from social media and fellow broadcasters for his comments.

The UK’s broadcasting complaints commission, Ofcom, is investigating Monday’s episode of the programme after receiving 41 000 complaints about the comments he made after the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In response to his comments on Monday’s episode, his colleague, Alex Beresford who is the meteorologist on GMB addressed how Morgan ’spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen’, while responding to his comments about the Sussexes complaints.

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle," Beresford said.

"You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this programme, and I understand that you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off.

“I don't think she has said anything about you after she cut you off? She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. And yet you continue to trash her.”

Morgan had recently signed a contract extending his contract with the show until the end of 2021.

During Tuesday’s programme, Morgan addressed his comments, saying: “When we talked about this yesterday, I said as an all-encompassing thing I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said.

“But let me just state on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time.”