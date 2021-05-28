Production shut down on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' after Kim and family contracted Covid-19

Production was shut down on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” for two weeks after Kim Kardashian West and her four children contracted coronavirus.

The 40-year-old reality star - who has North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with her estranged husband Kanye West - was really worried about her eldest boy, who contracted the virus first from a friend in school, and then the virus soon spread through her whole immediate family.

Speaking about her children, she said: "So, someone at school tested positive and my son was around them. So, Saint has Covid, and I'm just really worried about him.

"He was crying and coughing on me ... North is saying she's feeling sick and I slept in bed with her last night. She tested negative, but I'm gonna test her again with me on Saturday."

And whilst she was ill herself and looking after her children, Kim was also busy trying her luck at her law exam and had been cramming with big 12 hour study sessions.

Speaking about the exam, she said: "Taking care of my kids, obviously, comes first."

Kim also documented her own battle with Covid-19.

She told the camera: "I'm feeling pretty s*****. North and I kept feeling really sick. We took tests right before I went to bed, and when I woke up in the morning the tests, you know, came back positive."

The mother-of-four did do her exam and admits it would be a "miracle" if she passed.

She said: "I can't believe I just finished the baby bar. I am so tired. I did it though. I pulled through. I'm proud of myself even if I don't pass, it's ok. If I don't pass, I don't care because I had Covid. And if I pass, then it's a f***ing miracle and I don't know how I did that."

It was also confirmed that production was suspended whilst everyone quarantined.

A card read on screen: "Kim and the family tested positive for Covid.

“Production shut down for 14 days while the family and crew quarantined. Kim continued to film, self-shot."