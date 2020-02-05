'Ray Donovan' has been cancelled after seven series.
The Showtime crime drama series, which stars Liev Schrieber as the titular crime fixer, will not get an eighth series and the finale of series 7, which aired on January 19, will be the show's final episode.
Showtime said in a statement: "After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan, has concluded its run on Showtime. We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note.
"Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schrieber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work."
The show followed Ray Donovan, a crime fixer who represents the rich and famous for a powerful law firm. He has to juggle satisfying clients by arranging bribes and threats with his devotion to his family.