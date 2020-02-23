Revamped 'Top Gear' revs ratings









This photo provided by BBC America shows hosts Chris Harris, from left to right, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff from the network's series "Top Gear". Picture: AP Audiences will be on the edge of their seats with the new season of the revamped "Top Gear". Fresh from the success of their first series together, "Top Gear"’s new lineup of presenters that include, Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness, and Chris Harris – get up to ever more mischief as they travel the globe in pursuit of hijinks and motoring mayhem. Season 28, which debuts on BBC on March 5 will see the crew do bungee jumping in a car, race a fighter jet with the latest McLaren hypercar, road trip through Peru and catch up with celebrity guests in the studio. IOL Entertainment chatted to the trio to find our about their experience on the show so far: "Top Gear" S27 ratings were extremely good. What’s the recipe to the season’s success?

Paddy McGuinness: It’s great to hear all that and even greater when people ask for your autographs. But I think the recipe is simple, there are two big blokes and one small bloke. We have a lot of on screen chemistry and it just works.

Freddie Flintoff, you came from the cricket field, to boxing ring and now race track, please explain this (LOL)?

Freddie Flintoff: It sounds very strange, I took a different avenue, in fact I’ve taken many, I’m not sure how I ended up here. Probably my love for cars, but I’m loving the show.

This season has a lot of daredevil stunts. Which was the scariest?

Chris Harris: This season I had to do a lot of heights. I do not like heights. So I had a lot of “what if” moments.

Freddie Flintoff: It definitely had to be bungee jumping in a car. It was outrageous. At first I was keen on the idea, but when it was happening, I was nervous and scared.

Paddy McGuinness: It was extremely tiring. We were on the road for such a long time, and I was hungry and thirsty.

Why should we catch Season 28?

Chris Harris: The show is rejuvenated. There’s something for everyone, even the kids. It has a lot of travel in it as well as cars.

Paddy McGuinness: It’s not over scripted, it’s very organic and we have loads of fun.

* Season 28, debuts on BBC Brit (DStv120) on March 5 at 8pm. Ahead of the season premiere tune in to "Top Gear A Nepal Special" on February 27 at 8pm on BBC Brit (DStv 120).

