Audiences will be on the edge of their seats with the new season of the revamped "Top Gear".
Fresh from the success of their first series together, "Top Gear"’s new lineup of presenters that include, Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness, and Chris Harris – get up to ever more mischief as they travel the globe in pursuit of hijinks and motoring mayhem.
Season 28, which debuts on BBC on March 5 will see the crew do bungee jumping in a car, race a fighter jet with the latest McLaren hypercar, road trip through Peru and catch up with celebrity guests in the studio.
IOL Entertainment chatted to the trio to find our about their experience on the show so far:
"Top Gear" S27 ratings were extremely good. What’s the recipe to the season’s success?