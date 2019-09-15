RuPaul, winner of the award for outstanding host for a reality or competition program for "RuPaul's Drag Race". Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP

Los Angeles - RuPaul was among the big winners during the first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday (14.09.19). The 58-year-old star - who has hosted 'RuPaul's Drag Race' since 2009 - won the Outstanding Host gong for the fourth time in a row at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, thereby tying with 'Survivor's Jeff Probst for most wins in the history of the category.

Reflecting on his success, the TV host joked with TheWrap: "I don't know how I feel because my brain is not connected to any other part of my body right now."

The reality competition series also won the Outstanding Hairstyling and Outstanding Costumes gongs.

Another big success story of the night was 'Queer Eye', which was rewarded with four awards in total, including Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program.

The cast of Queer Eye pose with their Emmy Awards for Outstanding Structured Reality Program. Picture: Monica Almeida/Reuters

Elsewhere, 'Free Solo' - which tells the story of rock climber Alex Honnold trying to scale a 900-metre rock face at Yosemite National Park - claimed as many as seven Emmys, including Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Cinematography.

Other big-name winners on the night included James Corden, whose 'Carpool Karaoke' segment won the award for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.

'Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool' also won the gong for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), as well as Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special.

Meanwhile, 'Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown' was named the Outstanding Informational Series or Special winner, and the much-discussed 'Leaving Neverland' won the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special award.

Creative Arts Emmy Awards winners list:

Outstanding Variety Special (Live):

'Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All In The Family And The Jeffersons'

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded):

'Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool'

Outstanding Production Design For Variety Special:

'RENT'

Outstanding Production Design For Variety, Reality or Competition Series:

'Saturday Night Live', Host: John Mulaney, Host: Emma Stone

Outstanding Structured Reality Program:

'Queer Eye'

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series:

'Carpool Karaoke: The Series'

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program:

'Love, Death & Robots, The Witness'

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program:

'Free Solo'

Outstanding Narrator:

'Our Planet, One Planet'

Sir David Attenborough

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore):

'Free Solo'

Outstanding Music Direction:

Fosse/Verdon, 'Life Is A Cabaret'

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics:

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, I Have To Get Out/Song Title: Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal'

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program:

'Free Solo, 360'

Outstanding Interactive Program:

'NASA And SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch'

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

'The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019'

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series:

'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Psychics'

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series:

'Creating Saturday Night Live'

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special:

Hannah Gadsby: 'Nanette'

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program:

'Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Kenya'

Outstanding Choreography for a Variety or Reality [email protected]

World of Dance, Routines: 'Piece by Piece', 'Don't Wanna Think', 'Fix You'

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation:

'Age of Sail'

Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming:

'Artificial'

Outstanding Motion Design:

'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj'

Outstanding Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking:

'RBG'

Outstanding Informational Series or Special:

'Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown'

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special:

'Leaving Neverland'

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series:

'Our Planet'

Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic):

'Saturday Night Live', Host: Adam Sandler

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special:

'RuPaul's Drag Race, Trump: The Rusical'

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming:

'RuPaul's Drag Race, Trump: The Rusical'

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program:

Queer Eye, 'Black Girl Magic'

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program:

'Queer Eye'

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program:

'Free Solo'

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special:

'Springsteen On Broadway'

Outstanding Animated Program:

The Simpsons, 'Mad About The Toy'

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance:

Family Guy, 'Con Heiress'

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming:

'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, The Wax & The Furious'

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program:

'United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell, Hmong Americans And The Secret War'

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program:

'Queer Eye, Series Body Of Work'

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special:

'Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul'

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program:

'Free Solo'

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera):

'Free Solo'

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special:

'RENT'

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series:

'Saturday Night Live', Host: John Mulaney

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program:

RuPaul, 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program:

'United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell'

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program:

'Free Solo'

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program:

'Life Below Zero', Series Body Of Work

