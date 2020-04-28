Ryan Murphy promises 'startling' revelations in 'American Crime Story: Impeachment'

Hollywood writer-filmmaker Ryan Murphy has promised "very startling" revelations in the next chapter of "American Crime Story", which is based on the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton and his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

The filming of the series was scheduled to start last week. It was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Collider, show's creator Murphy said that that everything is ready to go as soon as they get the green light, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I'm very, very excited to have Monica Lewinsky's version of what happened be put out there in the world, and I think that she's earned the right to be able to tell her story, how she wants to tell it," Murphy said, adding: "And I think her version of what happened and the facts will be very startling to people, and I think it's important."

"American Crime Story: Impeachment" will cover the aftermath of President Clinton's affair with Lewinsky, the White House intern in 1995 and 1996.