Ryan Seacrest comments on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' spin-offs

Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer Ryan Seacrest has commented on the possibility of spin-offs after the programme ends next year. Seacrest, who serves as an executive producer on the reality show, which will be ending in 2021, admitted he doesn't know what the future will hold at the moment. Asked by Entertainment Tonight about a potential spin-off, he said: "I don't know the answer to that. We have not crossed that bridge yet." However, he noted the Kardashian family had enjoyed sharing their lives with viewers around the world, including the highs and lows. He added: "I do know that the family is so grateful for having the opportunity at E! and having people ride along with them through relationships, and pregnancies, and separations, and breakups.

"I mean it's pretty cool to see that they have been so vulnerable and open and people have ridden along."

Although the future of the franchise isn't clear, there have already been a number of spin-offs over the years, including Rob & Chyna, I Am Cait, Kourtney & Kim Take New York and Life of Kylie.

The Kardashian family – including Kris, her daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as son Rob Kardashian – made the "difficult decision" to end their reality show after 20 seasons, noting that the series set to air in early 2021 will be the last.

In a statement, Kim Kardashian West posted on social media: "To our amazing fans – it is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

"Without 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."