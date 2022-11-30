SA actress Gaosi Raditholo returns to Bruce Lee’s HBO Max drama, ‘Warrior’

Gaosi Raditholo is quickly establishing herself as one of the continent’s most talented actresses. Seven years on from her TV debut on SABC 2’s “Keeping Score”, Raditholo is now growing into a bona fide star.

Her latest move is arguably the biggest of her career thus far. After landing a role on the globally syndicated HBO Max martial arts crime drama “Warrior” in 2018, she has now secured a more prominent role in the series’ third season. “Warrior” is based on the writings of the iconic cultural figure Bruce Lee, and is set during the Tong Wars which took place in the 1800s in San Francisco. “Knowing that this show was inspired by the writings of the legendary Bruce Lee was very exciting.

“I grew up watching his films, so I am truly humbled to be part of such a great project with a compelling story. It’s also a bonus that it puts forward Asian-American representation so beautifully.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaosi Raditholo (@gaosi_raditholo) Raditholo also recalls growing up on a lot of Chinese films. “Some would be dubbed and others wouldn’t, but we’d get the essence of the story,” she says. “The visuals and the martial arts were all so intriguing to my siblings, cousins and I that we’d binge watch a lot of these films on tape over the weekends.

“We’d trade films and sometimes watch and rewatch the same movies over and over again. Chinese films and westerns were a favourite in our family during my childhood.” In filming “Warrior”, Raditholo had the privilege of working with several talented people. Jonathan Tropper (show creator, showrunner and executive producer) and Shannon Lee (executive producer) were among the central figures who were tasked with bringing this concept to life.

“Their attention to detail in storytelling and execution have left an impression on me. Most importantly, their dedication to ensuring that different creative elements came together so immaculately without losing the core message of the story is commendable. “I also must add that the casting was great, and working with international and local actors who are so brilliant and disciplined in their craft truly stretched and inspired me in many positive ways as a performer.” Even though she can’t disclose much about the third season, Raditholo says she was super excited to learn that Abigail would return to the third season of the show.