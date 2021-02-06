Salma Hayek tit(illates) in new comedy series ‘A Boob’s Life’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek’s cleavage gets a voice in her comedy show, “A Boob’s Life”. The show is about a woman named Leslie, who, after turning 40, gets an unexpected gift - her boobs start talking to her. The series explores the obsession with boobs and is an adaptation of Lehr’s book “A Boob’s Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me—and You”, which is set to be released on March 2 by Pegasus Books. Hayek and Lehr will serve as executive producers on the show. Commenting on the show, Hayek said: “We are so appreciative that HBO Max was insightful and bold enough to develop this show with us.

She added: “In ‘A Boob’s Life,’ we use breasts as a metaphor for the constant judgement women are submitted to, creating a collective sensation that no matter what we do we are never enough.

“In this show, we give the breast a voice that takes us through the life of a woman from a unique perspective that often we don’t dare to see.”

Meanwhile, in her latest interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hayek said she likes taking bikini shots because it felt "liberating."

This is evident in her latest Instagram snaps, where the star is showcasing her slimmer figure, serving up major body goals.

“I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini toward the end of last year,” she told the publication.

She added: “I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation.”

See below Hayek’s top three bikini looks.