Sarah Jessica Parker knew how much pain Willie Garson was in during shoot

Sarah Jessica Parker was "the only person" on the “And Just Like That...”set who knew Willie Garson was ill and in a lot of pain. The actor died from pancreatic cancer in September, at the age of 57, but despite the pain he was in due to his condition, he still managed to film two episodes of the “Sex and the City” revival as Stanford Blatch and managed to keep his discomfort concealed from the rest of the cast.

Speaking on “And Just Like That... The Documentary”, Cynthia Nixon - who portrays Miranda Hobbes - said: "You know, the last time I saw Willie, and most of us saw Willie, maybe all of us saw Willie was at [Chris Noth's character] Mr. Big's funeral. "Sarah Jessica was the only person who knew that he was ill."

Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, tearfully added: "At one point, Sarah knew and the rest of us didn't because he didn't want us to know because he didn't want it to be about that." Sarah Jessica, who portrays Carrie Bradshaw, reflected on the strength her friend showed throughout his illness. She said: "If he could've stayed one more day, two more hours, three more weeks, he would've summoned the strength and pushed away the terrible pain that he was in. I mean like pain, like physical pain."