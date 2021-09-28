Sarah Jessica Parker returns to work on 'Sex and The City' revival

Sarah Jessica Parker is backing filming “And Just Like That...”, just under a week following the passing of her friend and co-star Willie Garson. The 56-year-old actress was left devastated by the loss of her co-star Willie Garson – who played her character Carrie Bradshaw's best friend Stanford Blatch in the HBO series and subsequent spin-off movies – after he passed away last week following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

And on Monday, Sarah was seen back on the set of “And Just Like That...” at a shop in Manhattan with her new co-star Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel). Three days ago, the “Failure to Launch” star said she was finding Willie's passing "unbearable". After she admitted she wasn’t ready to post a full tribute to the “White Collar” star immediately after his death, Sarah took to her Instagram to post her first lengthy comment on her friend’s passing on Friday.

Alongside a series of pictures of Willie, she wrote: “It's been unbearable. Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. “A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ. (sic)” View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) Sarah went on to say she will “miss everything about” Willie, and said she hasn’t stopped thinking about him since she heard about his death.

She added: “Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. “Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface. (sic)” And the actress also paid tribute to Willie’s son Nathen.

She said: “My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa. “These were his last words to me. ‘Great bangles all around.’ Yes. “Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP. (sic)”