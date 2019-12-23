Sarah Paulson wants to return to 'American Horror Story’ with Evan Peters.
Both actors opted to sit out of the ninth series, 'American Horror Story: 1984', but the 45-year-old actress - who played a number of different roles on the spooky anthropology show since it began in 2011 - says she would jump at the chance to reunite on set with the 32-year-old star, who also portrayed multiple characters.
She told TV Guide: "I would like to do something with Evan.
"I miss Evan and I miss acting with Evan. So I'd love to have that experience again. If he'll come back, I'm back."
She added: "It's hard to not be a part of it. I would love to [return for Season 10]. I need to be a part of it again."