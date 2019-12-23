Sarah Paulson wants to return to 'AHS' but she has conditions









Sarah Paulson wants to return to 'American Horror Story’ with Evan Peters. Picture: AP Sarah Paulson wants to return to 'American Horror Story’ with Evan Peters. Both actors opted to sit out of the ninth series, 'American Horror Story: 1984', but the 45-year-old actress - who played a number of different roles on the spooky anthropology show since it began in 2011 - says she would jump at the chance to reunite on set with the 32-year-old star, who also portrayed multiple characters. She told TV Guide: "I would like to do something with Evan. "I miss Evan and I miss acting with Evan. So I'd love to have that experience again. If he'll come back, I'm back." She added: "It's hard to not be a part of it. I would love to [return for Season 10]. I need to be a part of it again."

The hit show's creator Ryan Murphy recently teased that he's planning on "reuniting fan-favourite actors" for the 10th installment.

He said: "We're working on an idea for season 10 that I think people will love because it's about reuniting fan-favourite actors to come back - because it might be our last season. It's the last season we have contracted.

"So, I've been quietly reaching out to various people. Some people I haven't reached out to yet because I was like, 'Do I have a role?'

"So far, everybody I reached out to said 'Yes', so that's been great."

And Sarah even has an idea of the character she'd like to play if the show is still going when she is "99".

She said previously: "I think the star of 'American Horror Story' is 'American Horror Story' itself.

"The show is the thing and I think you can get a whole different group of actors and people will still watch it.

"I think that's the extraordinary thing that Ryan created, and I would love to be a part of it.

"One time, I said I'd like it be vampires in space when I'm 99 and I hope the show is still going then."