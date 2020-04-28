'Saving Notre Dame' coming to National Geographic

World iconic landmark, the Notre Dame cathedral went up in flames in 2019 - now a year later, National Geographic will reveal never seen before, behind the scenes footage of what it took to rebuild this French Symbol of national pride. In the hour long special, viewers will see how the National Geographic cameras film from inside the cathedral days after the fire, embedding with the fearless workers for over ten months during the rebuilding efforts and capturing the most dangerous rescue and engineering operations. "Saving Notre Dame" will premiere on May 19 at 7pm, and recounts the aftermath of the devastating fire and unprecedented one-year rescue mission to prevent the unstable Cathedral from collapsing. The documentary not only brings viewers to the heart of the action to understand the steps of reconstruction, but also pays tribute to the bond of solidarity and know-how of the dedicated team of craftsmen and highly skilled workers. Including the intrepid rope access technicians, suspended in mid-air, carefully removing debris above a damaged vault over the north rose window.

First-hand accounts from the workers on the tough challenges they faced: shaky scaffolding, intense storm winds, and strict decontamination protocols due to the two-hundred tons of lead released into the air by the fire.

Experts Daniel Libeskind, (Masterplan Architect of the World Trade Center), Candida Moss (Professor of Theology at Britain's University of Birmingham), and Lindsay Cook (Professor of Art and Architecture, Vassar College) offer perspective on topics such as history, religion and architecture.

Evert van der Veer, Vice President, Media Networks, The Walt Disney Company Africa said the Notre Dame cathedral is not only the spiritual heart of Paris, but also a global symbol of the beautiful man-made creations on our planet.

"When the fire blazed through this iconic site last year, it struck a chord in all of us. The teams who have been working tirelessly to rebuild it deserve our admiration. The documentary promises an inside look at the intricacies and complexities of this remarkable project”, said van der Veer.

Catch "Saving Notre Dame" on National Geographic (DStv channel 181) or Starsat (Channel 220) at 7pm on May 19.