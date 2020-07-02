Seduced by the cat-and-mouse games and twists in play in 'Riviera'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Have you watched the second season of "Riviera", yet? The first episode aired on Sunday and is available on DStv Catch Up. I recently had the pleasure of getting to chat with Julia Stiles, who plays Georgina Clios in the gripping drama series. As such, I was keener to watch it. Often, when the first season is mind-blowing, there is underlying fan anxiety as to whether the second season will live up to expectations or fall short. Thankfully, it’s the former result in this case. Right from the first frame, viewers are reeled in. The premise picks up from the cliffhanger ending of season one where Georgina kills her lovestruck stepson, Adam Clios (Iwan Rheon), while at sea, and throws his body overboard. She linked him to the death of her billionaire philanthropist husband, Constantine (Anthony LaPaglia). Meanwhile, the stormy weather leaves her shipwrecked and she is rescued by Raafi Al-Qadar (Alex Lanipekun), an affluent businessman on honeymoon with his gorgeous wife, Daphne (Poppy Delevingne). Daphne, who is from the well-known Eltham dynasty, takes a strong liking to Georgina. And she even helps her recover the yacht. But Daphne’s sweet-natured personality is far from non-threatening. Let's just say, she knows more than she lets on, especially when it comes to Georgina’s past and her real name.

Julia Stiles as Georgina Clios with Poppy Delevingne as Daphne Al-Qadar in season two of the compelling drama, "Riviera". Picture: Supplied

Murder isn’t the only thing our favourite protagonist is hiding in this season.

There’s plenty of tension, fear and action in the episode, more so, as someone knows Georgina’s deadly secret and that person is taking great pleasure in lauding it over her.

Meanwhile, Christos Clios (Dimitri Leonidas), Constantine’s youngest son with first wife, Irina (Lena Olin), is fresh out of rehab and prepping to take over as CEO of the family empire. Irina, while proud, continues to be a manipulative force in his life. As much as she loves her son, she doesn’t have confidence in his ability to take over and offers to help.

Adriana (Roxane Duran), who is Constantine and Irina’s daughter, is in a happy space and remains Georgina’s biggest fan. But that bubble is about to be pricked as certain truths come to light.

There are a few new characters steering the narrative this season. As with the previous season, there is a murder begging to be solved. This time it is Raoul (Merveille Lukeba), who is found dead by Georgina. She was invited to an exhibition of his latest work. He was an art prodigy supported by the Clios Foundation so there is a deep connection there but also conflict, now. Can a murderer solve another murder?

"Riviera" 2 boasts spectacular cinematography. Shot in the French Riviera, the director exploits the scenery to capture breathtaking backdrops.

The characters are wonderfully-etched, especially with some of them artfully deceptive. The interactions between Irina and Georgina is not to be missed. The veiled respect between the two women is underpinned by growing suspicion.

Amid trying to cover up her crime, Georgina seems to have a love interest on the horizon, which is most interesting. Unbeknown to the family, Constantine survived the boat explosion and is alive albeit in recovery.

I’m not just seduced by the thrills of the new season, especially with several cat-and-mouse games in play, I’m hooked on "Riviera". More so, as conflicts abound as morals and loyalties are tested.