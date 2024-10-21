Selena Gomez takes centre stage in her culinary journey with ‘Selena + Restaurant’

Prepare to indulge in a delectable blend of star power and culinary excitement as global megastar Selena Gomez takes centre stage in her upcoming show, “Selena + Restaurant”. This vibrant series marks a significant evolution in Gomez's culinary journey, inviting fans to savour not just her cooking skills but also her profound passion for good food and great company.

Known for her captivating performances in music and television, Gomez is venturing beyond her beloved home kitchen to explore some of Los Angeles’ trendiest dining spots. “Selena + Restaurant” is set to showcase her journey through the world of culinary artistry as she learns from acclaimed chefs and immerses herself in diverse gastronomic experiences. Throughout the six-episode series, viewers will witness Gomez engaging with leading culinary figures, tackling mouth-watering dishes and, ultimately, creating meals worthy of a place on each restaurant's menu.

‘Selena + Restaurant’ marks a significant evolution in Selena Gomez's culinary journey. Picture: Supplied Among the prominent chefs in the series are Shirley Chung, Keith Corbin, Stephanie Izard and the iconic Wolfgang Puck. Each episode will not only focus on culinary challenges but also feature a charitable aspect, with each chef highlighting a non-profit organisation they are passionate about. Her best friend, Raquelle Stevens, will join Gomez on this gastronomic journey, providing support and friendship as they navigate the challenges of the culinary world.

Many fans can look forward to a heart-warming mix of education, entertainment, and personal connections as Gomez engages in meaningful conversations while cooking up delicious delights. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) The premiere episode whisks viewers away to Wolfgang Puck's prestigious CUT Steakhouse in Beverly Hills, where Gomez is immediately introduced into a high-pressure culinary environment.

Tasked with mastering one of Puck's renowned dishes, she faces the challenge head-on before attempting to create her own spicy seafood masterpiece for potential inclusion on the restaurant's menu. The duo's next culinary stop takes them to LA's highly acclaimed dumpling queen, Shirley Chung, at her restaurant, Ms Chi, where Gomez is excited to create a fusion version of a cherished dish from her childhood. ‘Selena + Restaurant’ marks a significant evolution in Selena Gomez's culinary journey. Picture: Supplied “After cooking mostly virtually from my kitchen with some of the best chefs for the last four years, I was thrilled to step into their world,” Gomez remarked. “You’ll have to see if being in person helped my skills at all.”