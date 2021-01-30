’Sex and the City’ revival will reference Covid-19 pandemic

Sarah Jessica Parker - who will resume her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the upcoming series, titled “And Just Like That” - has revealed that the show will make the coronavirus crisis part of the storyline.

Speaking about the coronavirus pandemic, she said: "It will obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the City (these characters) live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all ...

"I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed. You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played?

’’Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum?

’’Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous (by what’s happening in the world)? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."