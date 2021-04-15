Sharon Osbourne to give first interview since leaving 'The Talk' on 'Real Time with Bill Maher'

Sharon Osbourne will discuss her departure from “The Talk” in an upcoming interview with Bill Maher on his 'Real Time' show on Friday. The 68-year-old star recently left the programme following her explosive on-air row with co-presenter Sheryl Underwood on 10 March, which began when Sharon defended her friend Piers Morgan against allegations of racism in the wake of his departure from UK TV show “Good Morning Britain”. And after “The Talk” returned to screens without Sharon on Monday, it has now been confirmed she will be making an appearance on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ on Friday in what will be her first interview since the incident. On ‘The Talk’ this week, Sheryl said she felt “fearful” and “apprehensive” about discussing the ordeal with her co-hosts - Carrie Ann Inaba, Elaine Welteroth, and Amanda Kloots – because she didn’t want to be perceived as “angry”. She said: "I didn't want to escalate things with Sharon because I thought I was having a conversation with a friend.

“But also, I knew I had to be an example for others to follow because I didn't want to be perceived as the angry Black woman.

“And that really scared me. I didn't want to be that. I wanted to remain calm and remain focused.

“It's difficult to go back to that day because I feel the trauma, I feel fearful, a little apprehensive."

Sharon left “The Talk” on March 26 as a result of the backlash from the row, which was sparked after she defended her friend Piers over his harsh criticism of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Before her departure, CBS pulled the panel show off air pending an internal investigation, during which time former co-host Leah Remini accused Sharon of using racist and homophobic slurs toward her colleagues.

According to the actress and other sources, the showbiz matriarch had called Julie Chen – who is Chinese-American – “wonton” and “slanty eyes”, as well as calling Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian, a “p**** licker” and “fish eater”.

But Sharon has branded the claims “c***” and insisting people are simply trying to “add fuel to the fire” following her row with Sheryl.