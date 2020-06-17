Sho Madjozi receives Best International Act nod at BET Awards 2020

In its 20th anniversary, the BET Awards continues its reign as the ultimate platform to showcase the best and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating Black music’s present and future, and elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change. This year, US rapper Drake is dominating the BET Awards with six nods including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, and two nods for both Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice for his features alongside Chris Brown (No Guidance) and Future (Life Is Good). South African superstar Sho Madjozi, Nigerian rapper and Congolese singer-songwriter Innoss’B have been nominated in the Best International Act category.

Nigerian singer and rapper Rema and Zimbabwean songstress Sha Sha have been nominated in the Viewers Choice Best New International Act category.



Newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch garnered the second most nods with five nominations including Best Female Hip Hop, Best Collaboration, Video of the Year, Album of the Year, and Viewer’s Choice Award.

Roddy Ricch’s nods include Best Male Hip Hop, Video of the Year, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Viewer’s Choice Award.

Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby are the third-highest with four nominations each.



The show will simulcast Live on BET Africa on Monday, June 29, at 2am, with the BET Awards Pre-Show at 7pm and BET Awards main show will repeat at 8pm.



A full list of nominees follows below.

Album of the Year

"Cuz I Love You," Lizzo

"Fever," Megan Thee Stallion

"Homecoming: The Live Album," Beyoncé

"I Used to Know Her," H.E.R.

"Kirk, "DaBaby

"Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial," Roddy Ricch

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss'B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

JACKBOYS

Migos

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher"

Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"

H.E.R. ft. YG, "Slide"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"

Wale ft. Jeremih, "On Chill"

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the Year

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

DaBaby, "Bop"

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher"

Doja Cat, "Say So"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"

Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor

Best New Artist

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational

Fred Hammond, "Alright"

John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, "I Made It Out"

Kanye West, "Follow God"

Kirk Franklin, "Just for Me"

PJ Morton ft. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, "All In His Pain"

The Clark Sisters, "Victory"

Best Movie

"Bad Boys for Life"

"Dolemite Is My Name"

"Harriet"

"Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé"

"Just Mercy"

"Queen & Slim"

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di'Allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER Award

Alicia Keys, "Underdog"

Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, "Brown Skin Girl"

Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, "Melanin"

Layton Greene, "I Choose"

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, "Tempo"

Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, "Afeni"

Viewer's Choice Award

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

DaBaby, "Bop"

Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, "Hot Girl Summer"

Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

The Weeknd, "Heartless"

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act

Rema (Nigeria)

SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)