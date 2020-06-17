Sho Madjozi receives Best International Act nod at BET Awards 2020
In its 20th anniversary, the BET Awards continues its reign as the ultimate platform to showcase the best and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating Black music’s present and future, and elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change.
This year, US rapper Drake is dominating the BET Awards with six nods including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, and two nods for both Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice for his features alongside Chris Brown (No Guidance) and Future (Life Is Good).
South African superstar Sho Madjozi, Nigerian rapper and Congolese singer-songwriter Innoss’B have been nominated in the Best International Act category.
I am in tears 😭😭😭— #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) June 16, 2020
After winning for best Newcomer last year, I have now been nominated for Best International Act at the #BETAwards2020 😭🙏🏽
(Here’s some of the work we’ve done since then:) pic.twitter.com/DCvSxN0vJP
Nigerian singer and rapper Rema and Zimbabwean songstress Sha Sha have been nominated in the Viewers Choice Best New International Act category.
Newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch garnered the second most nods with five nominations including Best Female Hip Hop, Best Collaboration, Video of the Year, Album of the Year, and Viewer’s Choice Award.
Roddy Ricch’s nods include Best Male Hip Hop, Video of the Year, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Viewer’s Choice Award.
Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby are the third-highest with four nominations each.
The show will simulcast Live on BET Africa on Monday, June 29, at 2am, with the BET Awards Pre-Show at 7pm and BET Awards main show will repeat at 8pm.
A full list of nominees follows below.
Album of the Year
"Cuz I Love You," Lizzo
"Fever," Megan Thee Stallion
"Homecoming: The Live Album," Beyoncé
"I Used to Know Her," H.E.R.
"Kirk, "DaBaby
"Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial," Roddy Ricch
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss'B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JACKBOYS
Migos
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher"
Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
H.E.R. ft. YG, "Slide"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"
Wale ft. Jeremih, "On Chill"
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Video of the Year
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
DaBaby, "Bop"
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher"
Doja Cat, "Say So"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor
Best New Artist
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
Fred Hammond, "Alright"
John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, "I Made It Out"
Kanye West, "Follow God"
Kirk Franklin, "Just for Me"
PJ Morton ft. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, "All In His Pain"
The Clark Sisters, "Victory"
Best Movie
"Bad Boys for Life"
"Dolemite Is My Name"
"Harriet"
"Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé"
"Just Mercy"
"Queen & Slim"
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Young Stars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di'Allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HER Award
Alicia Keys, "Underdog"
Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, "Brown Skin Girl"
Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, "Melanin"
Layton Greene, "I Choose"
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, "Tempo"
Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, "Afeni"
Viewer's Choice Award
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
DaBaby, "Bop"
Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, "Hot Girl Summer"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
The Weeknd, "Heartless"
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act
Rema (Nigeria)
SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)