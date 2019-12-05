Compared to nineties hit comedy "Girlfriends", Tyler Perry has just produced another hit, Sistas.
Written, directed and executive produced by Perry, "Sistas" follows a group of single black women as they navigate the ups-and-downs of modern life, which includes their careers, friendships, romances and even social media.
The comedy-drama series features Andi Barnes (played by KJ Smith), an ambitious divorce lawyer, Danni King, a funny and fearless airport employee, Karen Mott, a street-smart hair salon owner, and Sabrina Hollins, a smart and stylish bank teller. The TV show takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotions and moments that epitomize "squad goals."