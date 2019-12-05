'Sistas' star KJ Smith speaks about working with Tyler Perry on new show









The cast of Tyler Perry's new show, "Sistas". Picture: Supplied Compared to nineties hit comedy "Girlfriends", Tyler Perry has just produced another hit, Sistas.

Written, directed and executive produced by Perry, "Sistas" follows a group of single black women as they navigate the ups-and-downs of modern life, which includes their careers, friendships, romances and even social media.

The comedy-drama series features Andi Barnes (played by KJ Smith), an ambitious divorce lawyer, Danni King, a funny and fearless airport employee, Karen Mott, a street-smart hair salon owner, and Sabrina Hollins, a smart and stylish bank teller. The TV show takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotions and moments that epitomize "squad goals."





Speaking from Atlanta, Smith said that although she initially auditioned for a role on Perry’s "The Oval", she got the role of Andi instead.





“I worked with Tyler on a movie about three years ago and he thought of me for Sistas”, she said.









“I am a very supportive friend, a hopeless romantic, very ambitious and to an extent, I feel like this is art imitating life because she is in a similar place I am in romantically because when we started filming I was going through a breakup just like she does,” she said.





Smith said that the show, in addition to dating and having it all together, also tackles other issues like the roles of females in relationships, the dynamics of a group of friends, mixed-race relationships, ethics in the workplace and more.





Smith said that being apart of "Sistas" is an honour, “Tyler Perry is a great storyteller and he has changed the game and this show is about doing the exact same thing. We are dropping gems in every episode and I think fans will appreciate that very much.”





*"Sistas" airs on Thursdays at 21:30 on BET Africa DStv channel 129.



