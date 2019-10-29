Comedian-actor Michael Che was deemed "transphobic" after he misgendered Caitlyn Jenner in an episode of "Saturday Night Live" (SNL).
Che was under fire following his offensive joke during the "Weekend Update" segment in the latest SNL episode.
The comedian began his segment by saying that rapper Kanye West was transforming into an old white woman.
"I mean, he used to be one of the coolest black dudes on Earth now he's showing up to events in sweatpants and orthopedic sneakers, listening to Kenny G and trying to get black people to like Trump," he said.
"It's like, how long before this guy changes his name to Cathy."