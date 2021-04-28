'Solar Opposites' set to premiere on FOX

A-list actress, Tiffany Haddish, “The Goldberg’s” star, Sean Giambrone and “Good Girls” actress, Christina Hendricks, lend their voices to a side-splitting sci-fi animated adult sitcom coming to Fox this May.

“Solar Opposites” will premiere on Fox, DStv channel 125 and StarSat 131, every Monday from May 3.

Rated 92% by Rotten Tomatoes, this charming and sincere animation is created by Justin Roiland who also doubles as the character Korvo and Mike McMahan.

It centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world, only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America.

They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome.

They are are unfamiliar with everything, and don't understand human culture or what’s real or fake.

The 2019 series combines themes of aliens, double lives, family life and survival, while finding few fresh things to say about humanity along the way.

Korvo and Yumyulack, played by Giambrone, only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry and Jesse love humans, TV, junk food and fun stuff. But their ultimate mission is to protect the “Pupa” – a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

Evert van der Veer, vice president of Media Networks said the show’s irreverent humour and hilarious plot lines are a perfect mix for viewers.

“Solar Opposites” is a welcomed addition to Fox’s renowned animated content offering, joining the likes of “Family Guy” and “American Dad”, which have become firm fan favourites.

“With irreverent humour, larger-than-life characters, hilarious plot-lines and unimaginable adventures, viewers have the perfect mix for brilliant television entertainment,” said Dan Der Veer.

“Solar Opposites” was executive produced by Mike McMahan, Justin, Anthony Chun and Josh Bycel.

“Solar Opposites” will premiere on Fox on May 3 at 9.30pm.