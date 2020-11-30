'Songland' returns for season 2 this December

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

“Songland” is returning for a second season and as always it will feature a star- studded cast of top notch recording artists. Starting December 26 at 7pm on SABC3, the hit song writing reality competition will give up-and-coming songwriters the chance to pitch their original song ideas to some of music’s biggest stars and a panel of the industry’s leading producers. “Songland” seeks to illuminate the creative process behind songwriting, inviting creators to present original works and workshop them for famous musical artists serving as guest judges. In each episode, one talented songwriter wins the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have their song recorded by a best-selling artist and released to audiences worldwide. Guest recording artists for the new season include Boyz II Men, Florida Georgia Line, Luis Fonsi, H.E.R., Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride, Julia Michaels, Ben Platt, Bebe Rexha and Usher.

Produced by Audrey Morrissey who also responsible for “The Voice”, “Songland” follow the journey of undiscovered songwriters as they pitch their original creations to superstar recording artists and a panel of chart-topping music producers in the hope of creating a music collaboration of a lifetime.

About the judges, RyanTedder is the lead singer of One Republic and has served as a producer for Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and the Jonas Brothers and Adele.

The show’s other two judges, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, are also both heavyweights in the industry.

Dean has worked with Rihanna, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj, while McAnally has collaborated with Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson and Sam Hunt.

“Songland” season 2 will air on Saturdays from December 26 at 7pm on SABC3.