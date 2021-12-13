Spoiler alert! Mr. Big’s alive and he’s in a Peloton commercial

The 67-year-old actor's most favour alter ego, Mr. Big, passed away in the opening episode of 'Sex and the City' spin-off 'And Just Like That...' after suffering a heart attack following his 1 000th session on one of the company's exercise bikes, and he's poked fun at his shock exit in a festive advert for the interactive fitness provider.

In the commercial - which is narrated by Ryan Reynolds - Chris sat in front of a Christmas tree and festive-themed fireplace, behind a pair of Peloton bikes as he celebrated "new beginnings" with real-life Peloton instructor Jess King, who was also Big's coach on 'And Just Like That...'.

The company shared the ad on Instagram along with the caption: "And just like that...he's alive."

He then replied: "Oh, I feel great. Shall we take another ride? Life's too short not to."

On the new show, it was explained Big - whose lifeless body was found by his wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) - had heart issues but his cardiologist had approved for him to work out on his Peloton bike, something which the company claimed afterwards had "maybe even helped delay" his untimely death.

Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist who sits on Peloton's health and wellness advisory council said: "I'm sure 'SATC' fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack. Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6.

"These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event...It's always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely."