Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute axed from 'Vanderpump Rules'

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been axed from "Vanderpump Rules" due to past incidents of racism. Bosses of the reality series took the decision after Faith Stowers, who previously appeared sporadically on the show, accused the two stars of having behaved in a racist way towards her. During a recent chat on Instagram Live, Faith - who is the only black woman to appear on the show - recalled an incident in 2018 when the duo called the police to report her for crimes she didn't commit. Speaking earlier this month, she explained: "There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. "It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me.

"This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."

Stassi, 31, admitted to calling the police during a podcast in 2018, and Kristen even tweeted a link to the article.

She wrote: "hey tweeties, doesn't this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn't wanna go there but I'm going there. (sic)"

Stassi has already issued an apology on her Instagram account.

Her post read: "What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions - to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege. (sic)"

Kristen, 37, has also expressed her regret online.

She wrote on Instagram: "Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her. (sic)"

Kristen later added: "I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry."

Meanwhile, new cast members of the show, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, have also been axed after racist tweets from their past reappeared online.