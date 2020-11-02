Stephanie Szostak chats about 'A Million Little Things' as it heads to SABC3

For viewers who didn’t catch the 2018 ABC drama, “A Million Little Things” - here’s your chance. Come Wednesday, November 4, SABC3 will air the first season. The show stars a formidable cast which includes, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Kim Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez and guest star and Ron Livingston as Jon Dixon, the character centered around the show. The story revolves around a group of eight friends who are shattered as one of them suddenly commit suicide, leaving them to face their own disenchantment. They now have to open up to each about their vulnerability and have hard conversations. As the story progresses we get to see each character’s back story and how the friend that died helped them through each and every struggle.

French actress Stephanie Szostak, who also acted in “The Devil Wears Prada” and who plays the role of Delilah Dixon on “A Million Little Things” spoke to IOL Entertainment about the show.

Tell us about Delilah?

Delilah is married and when you meet her, her husband just died. And so she's grief, but also she has a lot of unanswered questions.

She's facing grief, loss, but also anger and guilt. At the same time, she has two children who are 15 and 11 and she needs to be strong for them and keep going.

Why did you want to be a part of “A Million Little Things”?

I was really moved by the pilot and it made me think of my own friends and all that we've gone through and how that made us closer.

And also the humour in the pilot really touched me, because it was so real and authentic.

I also just liked being part of something that deals with real-life matters and where the characters are relatable and the writing is really good.

Why is it important for the show to tackle difficult subject matter?

Sometimes when you see things on TV, it either raises awareness or, also, if you're watching this and you're going through something, you might not feel as alone and you see that other people are dealing with this.

What is it like working with your fellow cast on “A Million Little Things”?

It's been amazing. And I think the friends on the show and the cast were all super different people, which makes it really interesting.

And we do have great chemistry like the characters we're playing.

So, it's fun to get to know each other.

What does friendship mean to you?

Calling a friend that you haven't spoken to in a year and it's like you spoke yesterday.

What do you hope audiences will take away from watching “A Million Little Things”?

I think the show has the potential to appeal to a vast audience and I hope that – you know, what seduced me was the heart and the humour and I hope the public will think the same thing.