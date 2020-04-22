Storytellers reveal it all in 'Balcony Stories'

Being locked down at home has turned into something real for the majority of people around the world. In these unprecedented times, many have now resorted to telling stories from their homes. In the new short form series, "Balcony Stories" people celebrate the positive and creative ways they have come up with to deal with the lockdown situation. The show will air on various channels including MTV, MTV Base, BET and Comedy Central from April 22. Produced by Viacom International Studios in collaboration with Fremantle, the user-generated content from both audience and talent, redefines the role of the users by transforming them into active storytellers and the protagonists of their shows. "People have opened their balconies and their homes to share their special moments with us, and those moments are part of Balcony Stories, said Raffaele Annecchino, President of ViacomCBS Networks.

He said they have always been committed to reaching their audience everywhere and at any time.

"Now that we are living in this unprecedented situation, more than ever, we need to stay connected and close to our fans, helping them to stay positive. "Balcony Stories" was born with this spirit.

"During these months, our eyes have opened up as well as our imagination, our sense of humor, and the artist within us all.

"Sharing the fun and emotional stories that we are all living can underline even more the fact that we are still all together, reflecting the empathy, creativity, and positive vibes from around the world. With "Balcony Stories", we want to celebrate this positive attitude," said Annecchino.

The show looks at balconies transforming into windows that look into everyone’s homes during this unprecedented time. The content will be localised into 27 languages and will air across 130 countries and 100 channels, with four daily episodes airing Monday to Friday. A selection of the best content from the week will also be aired every Saturday in an extended edition.

The videos will show off the new daily routine, the sense of humor coming up from this situation, the relationships, the love, the artists within us all, everything that becomes a testament of how people from all around the world, from Japan to the Netherlands, are living this unique moment.

*"Balcony Stories" will air 20 short form pieces from Monday to Friday throughout the day on BET, and on May 2, a 22 minute episode will air which will be repeated on May 3 at 6.30pm.

MTV and MTV Base will air the series, on Saturday at 1.20pm and 2pm and Sunday at 2.25pm and 2.30pm respectively.

Watch the trailer here: