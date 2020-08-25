Survivors speak of abuse by sex predator in ‘Surviving Jeffery Epstein’

In a new and exclusive Lifetime documentary survivors of sex predator, Jeffrey Epstein, will share their stories with the world. A year ago the disgraced financier was found hanged in his jail cell now Lifetime (DStv channel 131) reveals the horrifying truth of his three-decade reign of abuse in “Surviving Jeffery Epstein”. The four hour documentary will run over two episodes, on September 7 and 14 at 8.05pm. It divulges the full extent of the international sex trafficking network devised by the reclusive billionaire to feed his sexual cravings. In addition, it reveals how he used his connections with the rich and powerful to evade detection and prosecution.

The series provides a platform for the courageous survivors of Epstein’s systematic abuse to share their stories as viewers gain unparalleled insight into one of the most talked about and widespread abuse scandals in history.

With testimonies from attorneys on both sides of the case, psychologists and expert journalists offering a comprehensive view of the case of Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged global human trafficking network for the rich and powerful.

The series detail the survivors’ stories of the mysterious billionaire who lured them, as young teenagers, to his home through an elaborate series of female recruiters they thought they could trust.

On her first encounter with Epstein, survivor Courtney Wild said: “When you drive over the bridge to go on Palm Beach Island you can just feel the money and power.

“ I was brought to his house. It’s like the end of the street, the last house. Everything is like super secluded and super private.

“It’s a beautiful mansion and there’s his chef and his secretary and these gorgeous women, barefoot models and here I am 14.

“And I remember thinking, ‘Why do they want me’?”

Wild also detailed the aftermath of Epstein’s assault: “It quickly transitioned to him molesting me and me going along with it, because I just went along with it.

“I remember walking down the staircase after and I’m given the $200 and I am so upset and disgusted and just feeling how did this just happen?

“He groomed me to be exactly what he wanted me to be. A personal sex slave, that brought him underage girls,” said Wild.

As the documentary progresses into part two, viewers hear how Epstein replicated his assaults at a number of his properties.

With Epstein’s behaviour continuing unchecked for years, Virginia Roberts Giuffre offered explosive insight into the exploitative operation Epstein had created.

“He literally ate, slept, f**ked. That’s all he did. Abuse. It was a revolving door of girls coming through,” she said.

Epstein’s crimes weren’t just committed on the east coast, his sprawling compound in New Mexico was also the location of many assaults on young girls that were lured to his property, made possible by the vast donations he made to political figures in the state.

The episode also focuses on Epstein’s private island and how his sex trafficking operated on a global scale, as well as the recent arrest of alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew’s alleged complicity.

To date, Prince Andrew has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime.

Watch “Surviving Jeffery Epstein” on Lifetime, DStv channel 131 on September 7 and 14 at 8.05pm.