Taraji P. Henson announced as 2021 BET Awards host

Award-winning actress, film-maker and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will host one of the cultures biggest nights of the year, the 2021 BET Awards. Under the theme “The year of Black Women”, the awards will celebrate and honour trailblazing black women across the globe on Monday, June 28 ,on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) at 2am. It will be repeated at 7pm.

To mark the evening, award-winning musician and actress Queen Latifah will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. View this post on Instagram A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Latifah (@queenlatifah) “Now in its 21st year, the BET Awards continues its reign as the platform to showcase black female excellence and shine a light on culture as the driving force for social change,” said Monde Twala, the senior vice-president of BET International. On the work front, Henson most recently wrapped up her iconic run as Cookie Lyon on Fox’s hit musical drama “Empire”.

The series has earned her three Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe Award, a Critics Choice Award and three BET Awards. Latifah has had amazing success since her career began in Hollywood. She became the first hip hop artist to be crowned with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in 2006. She received rave reviews, industry recognition, and accolades for her roles in feature musical “Chicago” and films “Life Support” and “Bessie”.