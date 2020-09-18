Tatiana Maslany 'cast in She-Hulk series'

“Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany has reportedly been signed up to play the title role in upcoming Disney+ show “She-Hulk”. The 34-year-old actress is set to play the lead role in the upcoming Disney+ series, lawyer Jennifer Walters, who is the cousin of Hulk/ Bruce Banner who has the same Hulk powers after receiving a blood transfusion from him. However, her alter ego is different from his, as she is able to retain most of her intelligence, emotional control and personality when she 'hulks out'. Tatiana rose to fame in BBC America drama 'Orphan Black', and the series earned her some famous fans and unusual tributes. She recently revealed: "Here's a weird one. Amy Schumer named her dog Tatiana Maslany, so that's the weirdest thing that's ever happened to me. That's the weirdest thing. It's right there. That's the one.

"I guess she was a fan of 'Orphan Black'. So I don't know.."

The actress explained the comedian and actress "was a fan" of the programme, but her introduction to her namesake didn't go as smoothly as she'd have hoped.

She added: "We once were staying in the same hotel and she and Tatiana Maslany the dog came to my hotel room and we had some wine. And the dog pooped on the floor. So it was a great night."

The show ended after five seasons in 2017, and Tatiana admitted she had to get to grips with the changes to her life and career.

She explained: "That's the focus throughout the year, even when you're not filming, because I'm promoting it or I'm talking about it or whatever it is.

"So, it was massively connected to my identity and to who I was, and to the fact that I could walk into a room being like, 'I'm on this show.' Not even saying that, but just knowing that I'm on a show, OK. You know what I mean?

"Like that kind of self-worth that comes from that. So when it was gone, I was like, 'I don't know who I am. I don't know that I have any value anymore. What is anything? What's going to be the next thing that means that much to me?' Because it meant so much. So, it was a real shock to the system."