Tetona Jackson talks about what to expect on the new season of 'Boomerang'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

BET's millennial comedy-drama, "Boomerang", is back for a new season and promises to be better than the first.

Based on the 1992 film of the same name, "Boomerang" revolves around a successful executive who finds that his lifestyle choices have turned back on him when his new boss turns out to be a bigger deviant than he is.

It is described as an updated version that explores contemporary workplace dynamics, including the changing role of gender, office politics, relationships and the conflicts between Generation X and Millennials.





It stars Tetona Jackson as Simone Graham and Tequan Richmond.





We caught up with Tetona.





First off how have you been?





I’ve been great! While we self-isolate, I have been trying my hardest to stay busy, but I’m only human. I am not going to lie there are lazy days and days where I lack motivation, but I am definitely trying to stay on top of my at-home workouts and trying to find ways of being creative with my YouTube channel.





What mindset did you enter filming season 2 in?





I was very excited to get back into filming and I was thrilled to see where they were taking the storyline given how Season 1 ended. I also had to take a step back and do a little more of a shift with Simone and her character because of how it had ended and where her head was at going into season 2.





What lessons did you take from filming season 1 into season 2?





If I had to list a lesson, it would be to really trust the process. There were a lot of times when I didn’t fully understand a direction as to why we were filming a scene and how the footage was going to play out. But when I saw the finished product, it was like “Oh okay…I totally see where they are taking this!”. As a creative, your instinct is to want to come in and be perfect in a scene and sometimes that gets hard. I was reminded to trust the process and trust those around me. We have such an amazing team and a creative group of people that we are always in good hands!





So far, what have you enjoyed the most about playing Simone?





I love everything about her. I think in my personal life I’ve learned a lot of lessons through playing Simone. What I love about playing her is that she is not afraid to speak her mind and I love that you see a very real and raw person with her. You see her flaws and her mistakes. In addition to that, I love everything about her wardrobe in Season 1!





What has been the most challenging storyline to act out?





In the first season, episode 9 titled “Us Too” was definitely one of the heaviest storylines to push through given the topics we were discussing as well as the fact that each character had an individual perspective on that topic. I would say that was the heaviest one to portray.





When you look back, did season one do what it was meant to in terms of telling unique stories of black millennials?





I believe so! What I love about the show is that it shows black millennials in a true light. It shows them navigating through life, dealing with personal life, relationship problems, problems in the work setting and going through all of that with friends who are going through that individually. Also since there aren’t many shows portraying black millennials in those settings, it’s great to have a show like that right now.





What can viewers look forward to in season 2?





Viewers can definitely look forward to seeing more of the group navigating through cool things and more of each individual character and their storylines. Season 2 is a little bit more out of the box and takes a different direction than season 1 takes which is a lot more fun to play. Still a lot of twists and turns, so expect the unexpected!



