Thapelo Mokoena, Warren Masemola and Thando Dlomo star in US drama series ‘King Shaka’

South African stars Thapelo Mokoena, Warren Masemola and Thando Dlomo will join the international cast of one of the most anticipated forthcoming drama series, “King Shaka”. Executive produced by Antoine Fuqua and written by Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika, the Showtime series stars British actor Charles Babalola as Shaka.

Senegalese actress Aïssa Maïga will play the role of Nandi, Shaka’s devoted mother who will sacrifice everything to fulfil her son’s destiny. According to Deadline, the production is scheduled to commence in September in KwaZulu-Natal and the series will be wholly shot in Mzansi. Taking to their respective social media platforms the trio shared the exciting news.

Based on true life events, "King Shaka" tells the story of the Zulu empire founder Shaka and his unlikely rise to power, uniting multiple tribes across vast stretches of southern Africa in the early 19th century to transform his power into legend, on par with history's most influential figures. The outcast son of a Zulu chief, Shaka is a visionary who is prophesied to become a king like none before him.

In ferocious battles that test the body and soul, in alliances that test the bonds of love and friendship, a complex sociological system plays out that renders the human cost front and centre, for the victors as well as the vanquished, all in an effort to carve out a semblance of identity, fulfilment and ultimately, survival. In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Babalola, who plays the role of Shaka, said he was honoured to be part of this historical project. “This outstanding international cast is, quite literally, a dream team,” said creator and executive producer team Odebunmi and Awosika.

