Thapelo Mokoena, Warren Masemola and Thando Dlomo star in US drama series ‘King Shaka’

South African stars Thapelo Mokoena, Warren Masemola and Thando Dlomo will join the international cast of one of the most anticipated forthcoming drama series, “King Shaka”.
Executive produced by Antoine Fuqua and written by Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika, the Showtime series stars British actor Charles Babalola as Shaka.
Senegalese actress Aïssa Maïga will play the role of Nandi, Shaka’s devoted mother who will sacrifice everything to fulfil her son’s destiny.
According to Deadline, the production is scheduled to commence in September in KwaZulu-Natal and the series will be wholly shot in Mzansi.
Taking to their respective social media platforms the trio shared the exciting news.
“God always knows your plans. Yours is to just stay the course. It’s time to elevate & enter level 2 of my acting journey. Can’t wait to play Gendeyana, leader of the Qwabes ✊🏾,” shared Mokoena.
Expressing his gratitude at the new gig, the “Tjovitjo” star wrote: “I’m so excited to be a part of this outstanding international cast of Showtime’s King Shaka by Antoine Fuqua, a dream come true.”
“Hopes to Dreams Realized; one at a time,” said Dlomo in her post.
She added: “I can’t wait to work with and learn from this incredible cast; the world’s very best, South Africa’s very best. 🇿🇦 Thank you for this opportunity @antoinefuqua @gatelife @olufilms @tolufilms @showtime and the entire CBS family.”
Based on true life events, “King Shaka” tells the story of the Zulu empire founder Shaka and his unlikely rise to power, uniting multiple tribes across vast stretches of southern Africa in the early 19th century to transform his power into legend, on par with history’s most influential figures.
The outcast son of a Zulu chief, Shaka is a visionary who is prophesied to become a king like none before him.
In ferocious battles that test the body and soul, in alliances that test the bonds of love and friendship, a complex sociological system plays out that renders the human cost front and centre, for the victors as well as the vanquished, all in an effort to carve out a semblance of identity, fulfilment and ultimately, survival.
In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Babalola, who plays the role of Shaka, said he was honoured to be part of this historical project.
“This outstanding international cast is, quite literally, a dream team,” said creator and executive producer team Odebunmi and Awosika.
“The powerful story of King Shaka and the Zulu Nation speaks to the very heart of everything we identify with as Africans.
“It’s a blessing and honour to share the greatness of the Zulu people’s history with a full and nuanced approach that serves as a microcosm for African history across the continent. We couldn’t be more excited to reintroduce this narrative from the perspective of its own people and share it with the world.”
“King Shaka” is set to release on Showtime in 2023.