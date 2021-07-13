'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' lead Emmy nominations

"The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honours in television.

HBO and HBO Max led all networks with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix Inc with 129.

Best drama series contenders include British royal series "The Crown" - which nabbed a leading 24 nods, including for many of its lead actors - and period romance "Bridgerton," both from Netflix, as well as LGBTQ drama "Pose."

The "Star Wars" spinoff drama "The Mandalorian" also got 24 nominations.