'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' lead Emmy nominations
By Jill Serjeant
"The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honours in television.
HBO and HBO Max led all networks with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix Inc with 129.
Best drama series contenders include British royal series "The Crown" - which nabbed a leading 24 nods, including for many of its lead actors - and period romance "Bridgerton," both from Netflix, as well as LGBTQ drama "Pose."
The "Star Wars" spinoff drama "The Mandalorian" also got 24 nominations.
Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso," about an underdog English soccer team coached by an American, scored 20 nods.
Its competitors for best comedy series include murder mystery "The Flight Attendant" and "Hacks," about a veteran female comic.
Crime story "Mare of Easttown," starring Kate Winslet, and rape drama "I May Destroy You" will face off in a strong best limited series field that also includes innovative superhero drama "WandaVision," which got 23 nominations.
Following is a list of nominees in key categories.
The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on September 19 in a ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
"The Boys"
"Bridgerton"
"The Crown"
"The Handmaid's Tale"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Pose"
"This is Us"
BEST COMEDY SERIES
"black-ish"
"Cobra Kai"
"Emily in Paris"
"The Flight Attendant"
"Hacks"
"The Kominsky Method"
"PEN15"
"Ted Lasso"
BEST LIMITED SERIES
"I May Destroy You"
"Mare of Easttown"
"The Queen's Gambit"
"The Underground Railroad"
"WandaVision"
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"
Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
William H. Macy, "Shameless"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"
Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
Allison Janney, "Mom"
Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"
Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"
Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"
Billy Porter, "Pose"
Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"
Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"
Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"
Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"
Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"
Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"
Kate Winslet, "Mare Of Easttown"
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"
Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
Ewan McGregor, "Halston"
Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"