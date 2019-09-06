Anne-Marie Johnson, Paul Blackthorne, Justin Cornwell and Harriet Dyer co-star in the supernatural drama, "The InBetween". Picture: Supplied

Now I’m fascinated with "The InBetween". Think along the lines of it being a modern-day version of Medium. Paul Blackthorne, who viewers will remember as Quentin Lance from "Arrow", "The Flash" and "Legends of Tomorrow", helms the series as detective Tom Hackett, who is British-born and Seattle-based.

His superior partners him with Will (Chad James Buchanan), who is a former FBI agent and new to the department. Tom and Will find themselves working on a baffling case, in which a woman’s eyes were removed.

There’s a twist, of course. Cassie Bedford (Harriet Dyer) has a “gift” and her visions and ability to cross-over come in handy in helping them solve the case.

There’s also a fatherly bond between Cassie, Tom and his life partner. Will is a sceptic at first, but he is welcomed into the “family” fold nonetheless.

"The InBetween " is a wonderful crime drama with a few hair-raising moments. Die-hards will love it.

While on the topic of eerie offerings, it breaks my heart to learn that "Supernatural" will end with season 15. It’s been a spectacular run for the TV show.

Watching Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) battle a legion of dark forces from demons, ghosts and a host of other supernatural beings, has been edge-of-your-seat stuff.

Kudos to the writing team for brilliantly interweaving different worlds into one compelling narrative, while taking the lead characters on some truly twisted biblical journeys.

Suffice to say, I’m catching up on season 14 on M-Net City at the moment.

Moving onto season two of the compelling medical whodunnit, Harrow.

If you haven’t seen the show, it is helmed by Ioan Gruffudd, who was in the superhero movie, "Fantastic Four". Interestingly, his role as medical examiner Daniel Harrow at the Queensland Institute of Forensic Medicine, is pretty similar to the one he played in the fantasy crime drama, "Forever".

Season two opened with Daniel, feeling liberated after purging himself of a dark secret that could have seen him arrested, in recovery from a gunshot wound by an unknown assailant.

He’s back at work alongside a new female colleague, who he fancies but can’t date. The chemistry between the two is electrifying.

Thankfully, it is offset by some nifty storytelling imbued with dark humour, as they try to figure out the cause of the death of the victims on their autopsy table.

A definite must-see with a maverick of a medical examiner. Did I mention, he’s easy on the eye?

*"The InBetween" is on M-Net (DStv channel 101) on Friday at 9pm. Harrow 2 is on M-Net City on Tuesday at 8.50pm. And Supernatural 14 is on the same channel at the same time on Saturdays.



